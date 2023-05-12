AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to the upcoming inclement weather, several events across Central Texas and the Austin area have been canceled or postponed.

Find a running list below.

Showtime in the Park

The event presented by Impact Arts has been postponed. It will now take place June 9. The free event is from 5 – 9:30 p.m. in Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury St.

This free event includes a double feature of Summer Stock Austin’s original movie musicals, live musical performances, an array of activities, giveaways and more, according to organizers.

Pflugerville’s Environmental Cleanup Day

The event was rescheduled for June 3 due to a forecast for heavy rain over the weekend.

“Environmental Cleanup Day is an annual event hosted by the City of Pflugerville Public Works Department to encourage residents to recycle and allow for proper disposal of items. Residents must be in line by 11:30 a.m. on June 3 to ensure entrance,” organizers said.

Georgetown

The Color the Sky Kite Day at Garey Park on May 13 has been canceled, according to the City of Georgetown. Saturday’s cleanup events have also been rescheduled or canceled due to the inclement weather this weekend.

The community collection event was rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 at the Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

The May 13 Rivery Park cleanup event at 1125 Woodlawn Ave has been canceled.

“Future riverbank cleanup events will be planned; however, a new date has not been selected at this time,” the city said.