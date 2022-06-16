AUSTIN (KXAN) — Children are out of school for the summer, and that means it is time for summer camp, but not everyone always gets to participate.

Camp in Motion, a summer camp put on by Dell Children’s Medical Center in partnership with the YMCA, is changing that though.

“I feel like this is where I am meant to be because it is everyone I can relate to,” said camper Quinn Gray. “I really like the swimming part of it, but all of the activities are really fun.”

From archery to swimming, Quinn has been enjoying camp and all the activities for the past eight years.

Camp in Motion counselor helps a camper fire an arrow during archery.

“Camp in motion is designed for kids with Cerebral Palsy or a similar diagnosis,” said Erin Doss, a physical therapist with the camp. “It has been a really nice way for kids to try something new that they probably wouldn’t have wanted to do or felt comfortable doing without a therapist or someone helping them out.”

Tom Devitt is the proud parent of a first-year camper. He said not every camp offers so much support.

“Camp in Motion is really amazing because we have specialized therapists and counselors who work with special needs kids, and they can be here on their own and do their thing,” said Devitt.

Quinn says he’s made lifelong friends at Camp in Motion and hopes to make more in the coming years.

“I would definitely want to see more camps like this around Texas for sure,” said Quinn.

Camp in Motion is designed for children ages 5-20.

Campers participate in individual and group activities with Dell Children’s pediatric physical and occupational therapists and YMCA program staff.