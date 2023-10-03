AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the May 2021 deaths of two teens in Caldwell County, according to court documents.

Michael Morris pleaded guilty to the murder charges with 50-year sentences for each charge, according to a Sept. 13 plea agreement. These will be served concurrently.

In May 2021, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call concerning gunfire. When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds who died at the scene. The victims were later identified as 18-year-old James Melgar and 17-year-old Adian Zulacia.

The sheriff’s office identified Morris as one of two suspects connected to the murders.