LULING, Texas (KXAN) – Patients in Caldwell County will no longer have to travel out of the county to get three-dimensional mammograms. Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis announced it is now the first and only hospital in the county to provide the imaging test that combines several breast X-rays to create a 3D picture.

The new machine is replacing 2D imagining the hospital previously offered. It’s worth noting, according to the hospital, it’s also the only permanent spot in the county offering any mammograms. The Lone Star Circle of Care Big Pink Bus’ service area does include Caldwell County.

The hospital is located in Luling. It’ll start taking appointments for the new machine starting Nov. 1.

According to the National Cancer Institute, studies have not yet conclusively determined whether 3D mammograms are better than 2D mammography at identifying early cancers, advanced cancers and avoiding false-positive results.