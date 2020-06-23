COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

Caldwell County to create committee on future of Confederate monument

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell County Commissioners announced on Tuesday it will develop a committee after focused discussions on the removal of a Confederate monument near the county courthouse.

After commissioners remained split on whether the statue should be removed, they opted to create a committee that will include historical commission members and other appointees from each side of the discussion.

Committee members will be approved at the next Caldwell County Commissioners Court meeting.

The monument has been the focus of at least one recent protest in Caldwell County.

On June 13, a group of Lockhart residents gathered at the courthouse to protest the Confederate memorial that stands in front of the building.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

