Caldwell County releases more details on deadly shooting outside Martindale home

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell County released documents to KXAN after an Austin man was shot and killed while parked outside a home in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Adil Dghoughi was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries but later died, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

The shooting happened at 3:42 a.m. in the 100 block of Tina’s Trail in Martindale. The sheriff’s office reported a homeowner had “confronted a suspicious vehicle parked outside the residence.”

Photo of Adil Dghoughi’s car with bullet holes in the window (Courtesy Krystyna Todd)

The incident report about the shooting obtained by KXAN Tuesday was heavily redacted. We are not releasing the name of the person who shot him because they haven’t been charged.

However, the report does list Dghoughi as a victim of “murder.”

Earlier this week, KXAN spoke with Dghoughi’s family, who said they want to know why no one has been arrested. The sheriff’s office has remained tight-lipped about the investigation.

A family friend took a photo of the car Dghoughi was parked in outside of the home. Bullet holes can be seen on the driver-side window.

Deputies said the shooter has been cooperative.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Dghoughi’s funeral expenses. A vigil calling for justice will be held in his honor Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol.

KXAN has reached out to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and asked if there are any plans to arrest those involved.