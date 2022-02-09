Caldwell County man indicted on murder charge after man shot, killed while inside parked car

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of an Austin man who was shot and killed while parked outside a Martindale home in October 2021.

Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber confirmed to KXAN a grand jury met Wednesday morning and issued the indictment against Terry Turner, 65.

Turner turned himself in Oct. 22 following the death of Adil Dghoughi, 31. Dghoughi died from his injuries after being shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Court documents stated Turner told law enforcement he woke up in the middle of the night and saw a strange car in his driveway. That’s when Turner, according to the affidavit, ran to get his gun.

Adil Dghoughi

Court documents said Turner stated he chased after the car with the gun as it was reversing out of his driveway, and he shot through the driver’s side window. Turner claimed the driver, Dghoughi, pulled a gun on him as well. However, law enforcement didn’t find a gun inside the car, an Audi.

Turner’s first court appearance should be in 30 to 45 days, District Attorney Weber said.

KXAN is working to obtain a copy of the indictment. Once we receive the paperwork, we will update this story with any additional information.