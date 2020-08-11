Caldwell County Confederate memorial will be relocated to museum

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell County commissioners voted unanimously to remove and relocate a Confederate monument located on the Caldwell County courthouse grounds Tuesday.

The granite obelisk in the northwest corner of the courthouse square was dedicated to soldiers of the Civil War in 1923.

In June, a group of Lockhart residents rallied at the courthouse to protest the monument. They gathered in honor of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Commissioners were supposed to make a decision on the monument previously, but were split and instead settled on forming a citizens committee to decide the monument’s fate.

In a late July meeting, commissioners accepted the recommendations from the citizens panel to relocate the monument to the Caldwell County museum after the Texas Historical Commission approves its relocation.

Private funding will pay for the relocation of the monument, commissioners say.