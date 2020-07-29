Caldwell County commissioners approve Confederate statue relocation

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Caldwell County commissioners voted to remove an almost century-old Confederate monument from its county courthouse lawn.

The monument was installed back in 1923, but it will now be moved to a museum along with a plaque to tell its history.

In June, a group of Lockhart residents rallied at the courthouse to protest the monument. They gathered in honor of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Less than two weeks later, Caldwell County commissioners announced they would develop a committee to dive deeper into the issue.

Commissioners were supposed to make a decision on the monument then, but were split and instead settled on forming the committee.

The monument was covered with a tarp after the rally, but the tarp was removed by an unknown person. A day later, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says a noose was found hanging in Zion Church in Dale.