AUSTIN (KXAN) — Departures out of the Austin airport aren’t slowing down any time soon and airport officials are reminding travelers to arrive early to make your flight.

More than 30,000 passengers are expected to fly out of the airport Sunday and Monday, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Officials say the airport is at its busiest before 8 a.m. You should plan to arrive two hours before boarding time and only bring a carry-on, if possible.

Earlier this week, the airport said “these travel trends are expected to last through the summer because of more flights to nonstop destinations and more available airline seats.”

Last Monday, lines at AUS wrapped around outside the entrance amid an influx of travelers. AUS officials said the airport experienced a higher volume of passengers before 8 a.m. than typical. Transportation Security Administration agents screened 8,252 passengers before 8 a.m., while 6,600 passengers is the average screening level.

The airport says it is working to address passenger wait times, adding “leadership continues to partner with TSA to address the TSA staffing shortage and is working with our federal delegation for congressional support.”

Here are some other tips to make sure you get where you’re trying to go from the Austin airport.

Travel tips from AUS