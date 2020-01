BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet police are investigating a body found Friday who they say is a missing woman.

The Burnet Police Department is being assisted by the Texas Rangers. Neither agency has released information on where or when the body was found.

Thursday, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public for helping find 75-year-old Nancy Lord who suffers from dementia. Lord was last seen Monday. BPD have not confirmed that the body found was Lord.