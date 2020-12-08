Burnet Middle School moves to remote classes after principal’s COVID-19 diagnosis, death

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Following the death of its principal, Burnet Middle School will move to remote classes through Dec. 14, the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District announced.

Jeremy LeJeune died Sunday night from health complications while fighting a rare blood vessel disorder. Additionally, he tested positive for COVID-19, and that was believed to “exacerbate” his condition, district superintendent Keith McBurnett said.

Principal Jeremy LeJeune (Courtesy of Burnet CISD)

McBurnett said in a letter to parents the decision to move to remote instruction is due to the amount of administrators, teachers and office staff being forced to quarantine as a result of having close contact with LeJeune last week.

“With the loss of Mr. LeJeune, and now these quarantines, Burnet Middle School cannot be operated safely with adequate student supervision,” McBurnett said. “All other campuses will operate normally. We recognize what a burden this is for families, and we apologize for the late notice, but we did not receive this official notification until a short time ago today.”

McBurnett said the district knows some families will need help with internet service, and he said the district would reach out to those families that may need a hotspot.

All extra-curricular activities for the district are canceled while remote classes are in session, and the district said they’ll also let families know how to get grab and go meals every day through Dec. 14.