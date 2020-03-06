1  of  2
Burnet High School on lockdown, police searching for ‘possible weapon’

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet Police Department said Burnet High School was put into lockdown Friday while they searched for a “possible weapon following a report of a specific location.”

BPD said other school district campuses went into lockout, which they said is sometimes referred to as “shelter-in-place.” Once police told the school there was no threat to any of those campuses, they resumed normal operations.

BPD said teams of officers are sweeping the campus, and they say it could take up to two hours to complete. Parents are asked to not respond to the school and sign their children out.

“The fewer parents on campus right now, the more attention officers can devote to checking the campus and ensuring the safety of all students,” BPD said.

We will have more information on the situation as it becomes available.

