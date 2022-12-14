BURNET, Texas (KXAN)– Burnet CISD confirmed a high school student died in a car crash Wednesday.

“The accident is being investigated by law enforcement, and details are not yet known,” the statement said. “No other students were injured in the incident. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not releasing a name or details at this time. Our hearts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends.”

Furthermore, BCISD said counseling was available for students and staff at all campuses Wednesday and will be available through Thursday.

“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.