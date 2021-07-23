Burned body found in Travis County, deputies investigating as suspicious

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County deputies are investigating after a body was found “badly burned” in eastern Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:34 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 8800 block of Roadrunner View Road for a deceased person call.

Roadrunner View Road is off Blake Manor Road in between Manor and Webberville.

When deputies got there, they found a building burned to the ground. The fire was out, but in the debris they found the body of who deputies believe to be a woman.

Detectives with the county as well as Travis County Fire Marshals are working on an investigation into the fire and the person’s death. It’s being considered suspicious because of the “unusual nature of the incident.”

An autopsy was done Friday, and results are pending.