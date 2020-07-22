Burn ban issued for Travis, Williamson and Hays Counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis and Hays County issued burn bans on Tuesday effective immediately due to dry conditions and an increased risk of potential fire. In Williamson County, the burn ban begins on Wednesday, July 22 at 5 p.m.

The burn ban in Travis County is for unincorporated areas, and is expected to last until August 26. Williamson County’s ban is expected to last 30 days unless extended. In Hays County, no outdoor burning is allowed until the ban is lifted.

Due to dry conditions across the county, Hays County has implemented a burn ban effective immediately. No outdoor burning is allowed until the burn ban is lifted. — Hays Emergency Mgmt (@hays_oem) July 21, 2020

The Travis County Fire Marshal is recommending water be nearby when grilling and barbecuing outdoors. Call 911 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

“While we could potentially receive some rainfall, there is no guarantee at this time, and a burn ban is necessary to ensure public safety,” Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said.

Travis County says the outdoor burning ban does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the fire marshal’s guidelines.

Anyone with questions can contact the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.