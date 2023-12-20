BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Santa Claus might be based out of the North Pole, but he has a satellite operation right here in Central Texas.

For five years, Buda resident Holly Place Durham has brought the spirit of the holidays to life for children in the Sunfield subdivision. Each holiday season, children drop off letters to Santa along with Christmas wish lists at a mailbox in front of Durham’s house.

Durham then works as one of Santa’s Central Texas-based elves, returning the answered wish lists and personalized letters to children along with a candy cane and stuffed animal. This year, Durham told KXAN she delivered more than 500 letters to neighborhood kids.

Dec. 15 was the last day children could drop off letters for this holiday season. Durham said she’s excited to return next December and see what wishes local kids have in store.

“Reading all the kids’ wish lists gives me hope for our future!” she told KXAN.