AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a 2021 murder in Buda.

Jason Oliver Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty in April to four charges: capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. His plea bargain agreement has a 20-year sentence, which began April 10, including 803 days of jail credit.

Martinez and three minors were charged in connection to the murder in January 2021.

Giancarlo Arman Perez was found shot on Jan. 21, 2021, in the 6900 block of Sunfield Parkway, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. He was taken to the hospital after first responders arrived around 6:20 p.m., and he later died.

The plea bargain agreement said Martinez shot Perez with a firearm while attempting to commit or committing a robbery and also committed theft of property with a firearm while threatening three others.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate records show Martinez is expected to be released in January 2041 with parole eligibility in January 2031.