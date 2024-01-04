BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda residents will soon have a new way to pay their bills.

The City of Buda will be launching a new bill pay system in mid-January through the software company InvoiceCloud. According to the city, the new platform will feature a user-friendly portal and more features than before to view and pay bills online.

Customers will be able to schedule payments, set up autopay, and more.

The city said there will also be reduced convenience fees for customers:

Credit/Debit Processing: Customers should be able to save $0.31 if processing online payments through a credit/debit card based on the average bill amount today.

E-Check Processing: InvoiceCloud is adding a much-needed payment option for customers. One-time e-check (ACH) payments will have a flat fee of $1.95 but will provide significant cost savings to customers, saving over $4 per transaction. If customers enroll in an auto-pay e-check. The processing fee is waived.

Customers who are set up using auto-pay with a credit/debit card must re-register for auto-pay in the new payment system. For customers who are currently set up for auto-pay using ACH bank draft, no action is needed. The city said more registration information will be included in future communications.

With the InvoiceCloud payment platform, customers will be able to:

Pay utility bills anytime 24/7 via an easy-to-use online portal.

Set it and forget it with AutoPay – save time and avoid late or missed payments.

Pay by text to get text notifications about bills and pay by text on the go.

Pay over the phone using a landline or mobile device using the 24/7 automated pay-by-phone feature.

Use other convenient payment options, including GooglePay, ApplePay, Venmo, and Paypal.



InvoiceCloud will be linked to the WaterSmart Portal. Those who are City of Buda water customers will not only be able to view their usage in real-time and get leak-detection alerts but will also be able to pay their bills within the WaterSmart Portal.

For questions regarding the new payment service, customers can call the City of Buda Utility Department at 512-295-8845.