BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Buda said Tuesday it acquired more land for a future park just north of downtown.

According to the city announcement, the 4.5 acres added to the future Garison Park site will provide the City with continuous access along Onion Creek where the park will be constructed as part of the 2021 Proposition B Bond Program.

The original 40-acre property was purchased in 2016, the City said, for water play, access for non-motorized watercraft, fishing, hiking and bird watching.

“Acquisition of this property was a priority for City Council as it creates opportunities to better connect our trail system and to build out the future Garison Park,” said Buda City Manager Micah Grau.

The City said Hays County helped make the purchase of the property possible. It said the commissioners’ court pledged up to $900,000 for the purchase through the Hays County 2020 Parks Bond.