BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Buda said roadways reopened near Old San Antonio Road following a gas leak earlier Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders confirmed on social media Wednesday a portion of Old San Antonio Road was closed due to a gas leak in the vicinity. The closure impacted Old San Antonio Road between the Walmart entrance and Cabelas Drive, officials said in the post.

Shortly afterwards, the city said the roadways within the impacted area had reopened.

Centerpoint and Public Works crews are working on the site, and people are asked to avoid the area and seek out alternative routes.