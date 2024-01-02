BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Buda officially entered Stage 3 drought restrictions Monday.

According to the city’s water conservation page, the rain that fell in December was not enough to keep the region out of extreme drought conditions.

The city said water customers must follow these rules during Stage 3:

Irrigation with hose-end and automatic sprinkler systems:

Once per week on designated day; allowed between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

Odd-numbered residential: Wednesday

Even-numbered residential: Thursday

Commercial, mixed use and multi-family: Tuesday

School and City athletic fields: Tuesday and Friday

Irrigation with handheld bucket, handheld hose, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system:

Restricted to the outdoor watering once-per-week schedule

Prohibited between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Irrigation of vegetable gardens

Allowed on any day

Prohibited between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Irrigation to protect trees

Restricted to outdoor watering once-per-week schedule

Prohibited between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Commercial Nurseries

Subject to the time restrictions when using automated irrigation systems, but may operate any day. Use of handheld bucket, handheld hose with positive shutoff device, soaker hose, and/or drip irrigation systems are permitted at any time on any day

Foundation Watering

Any day and at any time. However, saturation to the point it causes pooling in the yard or runoff is prohibited

Swimming Pools

Filling of new swimming pools is prohibited

Makeup water for existing swimming pools is allowed

Pool surfaces shall be covered at least 50 percent when not in use

Outdoor splash pads may operate no more than three days per week.

Operation of government owned swimming pools and outdoor splash pads are

exempted

Aesthetic water features

Non-Recirculating prohibited at all times

Washing of impervious surfaces

Prohibited, unless required for health and safety

Vehicle Washing

Noncommercial vehicle washing is allowed at any time but must comply with

the once-per-week outdoor watering schedule using a handheld bucket or a

handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff device

Commercial vehicle washing is allowed on any day and at any time

Charity carwashes are prohibited

Other Nonessential water uses

Allowed, but all reasonable measures shall be taken to limit the use.

Construction Water