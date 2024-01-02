BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Buda officially entered Stage 3 drought restrictions Monday.
According to the city’s water conservation page, the rain that fell in December was not enough to keep the region out of extreme drought conditions.
The city said water customers must follow these rules during Stage 3:
Irrigation with hose-end and automatic sprinkler systems:
- Once per week on designated day; allowed between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.
- Odd-numbered residential: Wednesday
- Even-numbered residential: Thursday
- Commercial, mixed use and multi-family: Tuesday
- School and City athletic fields: Tuesday and Friday
Irrigation with handheld bucket, handheld hose, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system:
- Restricted to the outdoor watering once-per-week schedule
- Prohibited between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Irrigation of vegetable gardens
- Allowed on any day
- Prohibited between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Irrigation to protect trees
- Restricted to outdoor watering once-per-week schedule
- Prohibited between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Commercial Nurseries
- Subject to the time restrictions when using automated irrigation systems, but may operate any day. Use of handheld bucket, handheld hose with positive shutoff device, soaker hose, and/or drip irrigation systems are permitted at any time on any day
Foundation Watering
- Any day and at any time. However, saturation to the point it causes pooling in the yard or runoff is prohibited
Swimming Pools
- Filling of new swimming pools is prohibited
- Makeup water for existing swimming pools is allowed
- Pool surfaces shall be covered at least 50 percent when not in use
- Outdoor splash pads may operate no more than three days per week.
- Operation of government owned swimming pools and outdoor splash pads are
exempted
Aesthetic water features
- Non-Recirculating prohibited at all times
Washing of impervious surfaces
- Prohibited, unless required for health and safety
Vehicle Washing
- Noncommercial vehicle washing is allowed at any time but must comply with
the once-per-week outdoor watering schedule using a handheld bucket or a
handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff device
- Commercial vehicle washing is allowed on any day and at any time
- Charity carwashes are prohibited
Other Nonessential water uses
- Allowed, but all reasonable measures shall be taken to limit the use.
Construction Water
- Construction Water used for non-potable needs, such as dust suppression, shall utilize alternative sources of water such as rainwater, graywater, and reclaimed water to the maximum extent available. The City Manager may cap withdrawals from construction meters connected to the City water system.