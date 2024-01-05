Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — One person has died following a shooting involving Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Buda, according to the sheriff’s office.

HCSO said deputies responded around 8 a.m. to reports of a man armed with two knives trying to break into a house in the Shadow Creek neighborhood on Hunter Creek Cove.

The sheriff’s office said two deputies were involved in the shooting. The suspect died, and no officers were injured.

Hays County deputies involved in shooting in Buda (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

HCSO said in a release the caller identified the suspect as their daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the man with a knife in each hand and gave several commands for him to drop them, but HCSO said he would not comply, so deputies fired at him.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the man ultimately died at the scene.

A criminal investigation will be conducted by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office with the

assistance of the Texas Rangers. Both Deputies will be placed on administrative leave per

Hays County Sheriff’s Office policy.

HCSO said the area is blocked off and will be for an extended time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.