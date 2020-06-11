Buda Mayor George Haehn not seeking reelection in November

The City of Buda is making moves to preserve its night sky.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — After almost 10 years of service, Buda Mayor George Haehn announced Thursday that he will no longer run for re-election in November.

Haehn was elected as a City of Buda councilmember in 2012. He ran for reelection in 2015 and then ran for mayor in 2017.

“After eight years serving, and trying my best to help the people of Buda, it is time that I end that service due to family and other commitments. Therefore, I will not be seeking re-election in November,” said Haehn.

After graduating high school in 1978 Haehn joined the United States Marine Corps and retired from service in 1999 after serving for 21 years. After receiving his B.A. in history from the University of Texas he became a social studies teacher fo seven years.

“Mayor Haehn has done an outstanding job representing Buda as Mayor and a Councilmember in every way possible,” said City Manager Kenneth Williams.

“I am thankful for his dedication and heartfelt service to the citizens of Buda. While I regret to see that Mayor Haehn is not seeking re-election, I respect his decision to focus on his family. I have enjoyed his strong and steady leadership which certainly makes any city manager’s job of collaborating with the City Council easier.”