LIVE BLOG: Buda home catches fire, lightning thought to be the cause as storms roll through

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Buda home caught fire after an apparent lightning strike, and multiple cars crashed while storms rolled through the area Friday morning.

KXAN will continue updating this story. You can find useful links and resources below.

11:15 a.m.

Austin Energy reported at least 29 power outages, with more than 2,000 customers affected. The company said it hoped to have power restored to most by 11:38 a.m.

11 a.m.

The National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio has issued a new flood advisory for Blanco, Comal and Hays counties.

New Flood Advisory for parts of Blanco, Comal, and Hays Counties. 1 to 2 inches of rain so far. Turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/YZU68I4u4i — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2020

Original story:

The roof of a home on Red Morganite Trail in the Stonefield neighborhood of Buda burned, and a neighbor sent KXAN a photo of what she said was the aftermath of a lightning strike.

A neighbor from across the street from the home that caught fire sent us this photo. The neighbor told us that lightning hit the home and caused the fire, but nothing official has been shared by authorities.

Authorities haven’t confirmed the cause of the fire yet, but the Buda Fire Department and Hays County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene. A resident declined to talk with a KXAN photojournalist at the scene.

Buda was hit especially hard by the storms that traveled in from the south, and eventually made their way up to Austin and the surrounding area.

Heavy rain caused flooding and road closures all over Hays, Travis and Williamson counties, and a flash flood warning for portions of the counties is active until 11:30 a.m.

The City of Buda closed Buda Sportsplex and Garrison Park for the remainder of the day due to heavy rain. Tom Green Elementary Road and Campo Del Sol Parkway were both closed due to flooding.

Park Closures: Buda Sportsplex and Garison Park are closed due to the heavy rainfall. They will be closed for the remainder of the day. pic.twitter.com/VzZkmSVfiV — City of Buda, TX (@CityofBudaTX) September 4, 2020

In Travis County, sheriff’s office officials said between 7-9 a.m. it responded to 12 crashes due to heavy rain, most of which were worked simultaneously. For context, officials said they responded to that many crashes in a 24-hour period on Sept. 1, which was the area’s last rain-free day.