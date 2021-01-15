40-acre brush fire sparks outside Niederwald

Crews respond to 40-acre brush fire just outside of Niederwald Friday (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews have now controlled a brush fire just outside of Niederwald in Caldwell County Friday afternoon.

The fire is located on El Rey Drive, which seems to be a residential area located off of Camino Real. The area is about two and a half miles south of Niederwald.

Travis County Emergency Services District 11 said the fire is more than 40 acres large, and it is now controlled. Right now, crews are mostly doing mop-up operations. STAR Flight and personnel from Austin Fire and Travis, Caldwell and Hays Counties were also called out to respond.

