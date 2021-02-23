Boil water notices slow to end in more rural parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water returned service to most water customers in the capital city on Monday, except for pockets at the edges of its service map. Boil water notices also ended in other cities like Georgetown, San Marcos and Buda.

But boil water notices remain in effect for many smaller towns and cities across Central Texas. Some like Lockhart say the water system has fully pressurized, and customers no longer even need to conserve, the cities are simply waiting on lab results.

Part of that — a backup at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The TCEQ is the state agency that retires testing before a water system is declared safe to drink.

“It’s safe to say we’ve literally never seen anything like this,” TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker told KXAN. “So our regional offices are systematically trying to reach out and being proactive to try and reach those smaller, rural water systems to say, ‘Hey, what do you need?'”

“We’re really trying to help connect the systems that don’t have access to labs, or if those labs were inundated with high usage, just find labs open in the state and get them there,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, here is the latest look at boil water advisories across Central Texas.

Travis County

Austin (Southwest and Northwest) – Austin Water has partially lifted its boil water advisory. Full water service has returned to most of the city. There are just two parts of the Austin Water interactive map where a boil water advisory remain. (Facebook)

Lago Vista – Lago Vista has been providing hot showers and water distribution due to the ongoing boil water notice. That will continue Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. (Facebook)

Leander – Leander continues to try to restore its water system. A boil water notice remains in effect. As of Monday at 12:30 p.m., the water system was 73% restored. (Facebook)

Pflugerville – The boil water notice continues for Pflugerville. The city says it will post notices once the notice ends. (Facebook)

Williamson County

Coupland – The boil water notice for Manville Water Supply customers is still in effect as of Tuesday. (Website)

Hutto – Hutto remains under a boil water notice as of Tuesday. (Facebook)

Taylor – The City of Taylor said Monday evening that “not a great deal has changed from this morning with the water situation.” The city remained under a boil water advisory but said that water pressure was building throughout the city. (Facebook)

Bastrop County

Aqua Water Supply customers – The 50,000 water customers in Bastrop County and other parts of Central Texas who rely on Aqua Water Supply remain in a boil water advisory as of Tuesday. (Facebook)

Caldwell County

Lockhart – Lockhart remains in a boil water advisory as of Tuesday morning. The city said its water pressure has returned and it’s lifting its call for conservation, however it is still waiting on results from lab testing of the water before removing the boil water notice. (Facebook)

Lee County

Lee County Water Supply Corp – Lee County Water Supply customers must continue to boil their water. The advisory has not yet been lifted. (Website)

Llano County

Llano – Llano has not yet lifted its boil water notice. Its last updated came Feb. 19 when the city manager said all boil water notices are in effect until further notice. (Facebook)