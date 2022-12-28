Trickle of water out of faucet (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Aqua Water Supply said its previous boil water notice in parts of Caldwell and Bastrop counties had been lifted.

“The conditions which caused a Boil Water Notice have been corrected. You may resume using the water system without any special treatment,” Aqua Water Supply said.

The company said, at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, the water was free of harmful microbes.

Affected customers were notified by the company per Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, according to a release.

The affected area included customers north of Farm-to-Market 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC.