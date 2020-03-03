Boil water notice lifted for city of Bertram

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice was lifted for the city of Bertram on Saturday after the city reported 24 hours of reported unsafe drinking water for human consumption.

A communication failure at several pump stations created a drop in pressure at the transmission main servicing the city which led to the boil water order on Friday, Feb. 28, according to the city.

The city says it took steps to correct the quality of water.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Adam Lambert at (512) 751-8613. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, please call (512) 239-4691.