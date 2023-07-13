BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice was issued Thursday for customers within the Vista Ranch Water System in Bastrop.

The affected area includes all of the Vista Ranch Water System.

A release from the system said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water Supply Corporation, the operator of Vista Ranch Water System, to notify customers to boil water before consumption, due to “conditions which have occurred recently in the water system.”

The release also said that portions of the water system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break on July 13, and the loss of pressure “may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.”

Once repairs are complete and the system is restored to normal operating conditions, the system will then be flushed with chlorinated water, and the boil water notice will only be lifted after tests confirm the water is safe to drink, the release said.

As soon as Aqua WSC receives sample results, Aqua WSC will notify customers through its website, telephone messages, and local media.

Aqua WSC also requests that customers minimize water usage until the issue has been resolved.

What to do

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Aqua Water Supply Corporation officials will notify you.