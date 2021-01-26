Boil water notice issued for Travisso subdivision in Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice was issued for those in the Travisso subdivision in Leander Tuesday evening, after contractors damaged a water line during construction.

That’s according to the City of Leander Public Works. Crews expect to have water full restored later Tuesday evening, and samples will be taken to a state-approved lab to make sure it is safe for consumption. Those results could come back within 24 to 48 hours.

In the meantime, customers in the Travisso subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to state guidelines.

The city will notify residents when the boil water notice is canceled. The affected area is shown in the map below provided by the City of Leander.