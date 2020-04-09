Boil water notice issued for part of Bertram

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bertram, city officials say.

The notice says residents in the north part of town, starting at the railroad tracks, need to bring water to a vigorous rolling boil, and then continue to boil it for two minutes before cooling and using for consumption (drinking, cooking, washing, brushing teeth, etc.).

If you have an ice maker in your freezer, turn it off until the notice is rescinded.

City officials say low water pressure, coupled with complications from a contractor making a new tie-in, necessitated the boil water notice by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

When it’s safe to drink the water, the city says they will release the information in a similar fashion to this.

If you have questions, call Adam Lambert at 512-355-2020.