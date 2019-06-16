Boil water notice issued for Maxwell Water Supply customers in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Maxwell Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for its customers in San Marcos due to loss of pressure from a main break.
Areas affected are:
- Saddlebrook (Sun Communities)
- North Point Subdivision
- Blanco River Walk
- Post Road
- Harris Hill Road
- Any other customers who lost pressure during the event
Customers from these areas are advised to boil their water before using it, including for: washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Maxwell Water Supply suggests bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil it for two minutes. The company also says:
“Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.”
If you have any questions, you can call (512) 757-4104.