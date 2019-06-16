Boil water notice issued for Maxwell Water Supply customers in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Maxwell Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for its customers in San Marcos due to loss of pressure from a main break.

Areas affected are:

Saddlebrook (Sun Communities)

North Point Subdivision

Blanco River Walk

Post Road

Harris Hill Road

Any other customers who lost pressure during the event

Customers from these areas are advised to boil their water before using it, including for: washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Maxwell Water Supply suggests bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil it for two minutes. The company also says:

“Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.”

If you have any questions, you can call (512) 757-4104.