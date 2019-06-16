Boil water notice issued for Maxwell Water Supply customers in San Marcos

Local

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Maxwell Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for its customers in San Marcos due to loss of pressure from a main break.

Areas affected are:

  • Saddlebrook (Sun Communities)
  • North Point Subdivision
  • Blanco River Walk
  • Post Road
  • Harris Hill Road
  • Any other customers who lost pressure during the event

Customers from these areas are advised to boil their water before using it, including for: washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Maxwell Water Supply suggests bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil it for two minutes. The company also says:

“Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.”

If you have any questions, you can call (512) 757-4104.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss