LEXINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice is in effect for all Lexington Water Customers. According to a City of Lexington Facebook post, customers should prepare for the notice to last through the weekend and into the first part of next week.

To ensure harmful bacteria and microbes are killed, the water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

Alternatively, Lexington residents should purchase bottled water or obtain it from another suitable source, city officials said.

Once the water is safe to drink without boiling it, the City of Lexington will post to its Facebook page and the city’s website.