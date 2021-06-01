Boil water notice issued for Aqua Water Supply customers in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued for Aqua Water Supply customers in Elgin after the supply system experienced low pressure due to a water main break.

If you live in the area of north Elgin (west of Highway 95) or west Elgin (north of U.S. Highway 290), you are asked to boil water prior to consumption. If you live in this area and are out of water, you are part of the boil water notice.

Aqua Water says it had low water pressure around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The pressure loss may have allowed harmful bacteria to enter the water system. Once repairs are made, the system will be flushed with chlorinated water and the boil water notice will be lifted after tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

Water for cooking, drinking and ice should be brought to a boil for two minutes and cooled before use. Aqua is also asking that you decrease water use until the notice has been lifted.

When the notice is lifted, Aqua Water Supply Corporation officials will notify you through telephone messages, local media and cable channel 1.