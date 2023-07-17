CAMERON, Texas (KXAN) – The water supplier for customers in northern Milam County said Sunday all customers have to boil water due to supply and electricity issues.

The North Milam Water Supply Corporation said in a note to customers that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the corporation to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

The North Milam WSC said the system should be back to normal on Tuesday.

According to the North Milam WSC website, the system provides water to the communities of Ben Arnold, Branchville, Burlington, Clarkson, Jones Prairie, Marak, Maysfield, North Elm, and Splawn in northern Milam County along FM 485 and north of Cameron along on US Hwy 77.