CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of a tuber who went missing on the San Marcos River near Martindale on Saturday.

On Saturday, CCSO responded to a call that 29-year-old Jessie Austin Jr., of Fresno, Texas, fell out of his tube and did not resurface.

CCSO, assisted by other agencies, began a search that continued until 10 p.m. and resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Austin Jr.’s body was located by divers at 1 p.m.