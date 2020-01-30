1  of  2
Body of boater who went missing on Lake Travis found, identified

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After hours of searching, law enforcement officers have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Travis Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Game Wardens and the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The missing person has been identified as Tommy Eady, 54. Officials were told of Eady’s disappearance around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet.

Texas Game Wardens initially referred to Eady as a kayaker. However, the Eady’s boat uncovered Thursday morning was not a kayak.

