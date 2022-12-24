AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS confirms that a body was found in the 5400 block of N Capital of Texas Highway, just north of the Pennybacker Bridge, around noon on Saturday.

The on-duty Austin Police watch commander says that the person was “obviously deceased” and that they can’t identify the body until after an autopsy.

ATCEMS obtained a death pronouncement around 12:21 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the call.

This is a developing story. Check back to KXAN for updates.