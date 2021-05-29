Body found in San Marcos in search for missing Texas State student

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A body has been found in the search for a Texas State student who went missing earlier this month.

Harper Garlitos was last seen in San Marcos on May 9 and was reported missing by his family the following day.

On Tuesday morning, the San Marcos Police Department received a report that Garlitos’ car was parked in the La Cima neighborhood.

A Texas Search and Rescue team searched the undeveloped area near the vehicle and found his body nearby.

Based on the evidence gathered at the scene, there is no foul play suspected, SMPD said.