LIVE: Body found in eastern Travis County, sheriff’s office says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says they found a body Wednesday in eastern Travis County.

TCSO sent a tweet at 5:38 a.m. saying the body was found at 9301 Johnny Morris Road.

The location is near the intersection of Johnny Morris and Old Manor roads. It’s also close to Highway 290.

That’s just south of the Manor Expressway and not far from Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

This is a breaking news situation and we will have more information as it becomes available. We have crews headed to the scene.

