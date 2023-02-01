AUSTIN (KXAN) — With icy winter weather conditions across Central Texas, some areas started losing power early Wednesday morning.

Here’s a list of power outages in the area. This list will continue being updated.

4:15 a.m.

Austin Energy: 28,547

Bluebonnet: 1,555 covering Austin, San Marcos, Taylor

Pedernales: 1,482 covering Round Rock, Buda, Blanco

Oncor: 713 covering Pflugerville, Round Rock, Hutto, Thrall

3:45 a.m.

Austin Energy reports 16,742 customers without power.

3:15 a.m.

Austin Energy reports 5,260 customers without power.

2:30 a.m.

Austin Energy reports 400 customers affected by outage near Oak Hill. One or more crews have been assigned according to the agency. It said power should be restored by 4 a.m.