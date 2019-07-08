Blanco police arrest 18-year-old in connection with sex assault, kidnapping charges

BLANCO, TEXAS (KXAN) — Blanco Police arrested an 18-year-old Burnet County man Sunday in connection with the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a teen girl from Bexar County in May, according to a press release.

On May 17, William Shane Smith is accused of taking a 15-year-old girl from her Bexar County home without her parent’s consent. He is accused of driving her to both Blanco and Burnet Counties where he sexually assaulted her.

After investigations, warrants were issued for Smith on July 2 in connection with the alleged sexual assault and kidnapping. He was arrested on Sunday.

Smith faces two charges— aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child — and is being held at Burnet County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Blanco police were assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest.