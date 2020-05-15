Blanco County residents concerned about erosion near Kinder Morgan pipeline as storm nears

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Potential rain in the forecast has some landowners in Blanco County concerned, since they say pipeline company Kinder Morgan didn’t install enough erosion contol measures, resulting in runoff on their property.

A Facebook video from a resident living near the pipeline shows flooding from recent rainfall.

Myra Marvez and other neighbors say they’ve filed complaints with the Texas Railroad Commission saying pipeline company Kinder Morgan didn’t do enough to control erosion.

Kinder Morgan Vice President Allen Fore says it is working with the landowners and the commission and has crews onsite Friday to fix or reinforce its erosion control devices. Current erosion prevention tools include silt fences, sediment logs and hay bales.

“We’re looking into those and our teams are out looking at those areas and really all across the route,” Fore said.

The Texas Railroad Commission issued a notice of violation to Kinder Morgan after a drilling accident in the Blanco River in March. The pause in construction is only limited to that site. KXAN has reached out to the commission for comment on this week’s erosion incidents and have not yet heard back.