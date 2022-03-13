Blanco County 700-acre fire 15% contained

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are working to contain a fire in Blanco County that has grown to an estimated 700 acres on Sunday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

At last check, a tweet from the agency said the fire was 15% contained. Texas A&M officials put out word that they were called on to assist with the Buddy Fire around 3 p.m.

It’s burning west of Johnson City, near Ranch Road 2721.

Air resources have been tapped to help with slowing and stopping the spread of the fire.

