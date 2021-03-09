‘Bike Nights’ back at COTA with revamped activities, safety measures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-ride slate of “Bike Nights” at the Circuit of the Americas kicks off Tuesday.

Folks can take their bikes, beach cruisers or carbon-fiber racers alike, and pedal around the world-class race track starting at 5:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays throughout the spring and summer.

This season, Bike Nights will be every Tuesday until June 29, then after a summer break, the event will be every Tuesday from Sept. 21 to Oct. 12. Due to NASCAR races at the track, it won’t be held May 18 or May 25.

Tickets cost $10 online or $12 at the track for adults, and $5 for kids aged 11 and younger.

Everyone is required to wear face masks when not riding and should stay six feet away from others at all times, COTA officials said. Hand sanitizing will also be set up around the track facilities.

Some nights will have special themes and tickets will be available to climb to the top of the 251-foot observation deck at the track to get a stunning look at the track and the downtown Austin skyline.

For more information on Bike Nights, visit COTA’s website.