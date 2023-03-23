AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Longhorn football star is making sure children learn the importance of safety in the water.

Austin Parks and Recreation said Wednesday, former UT running back Bijan Robinson taught a swim lesson at Bartholomew Pool last week.

According to Parks and Rec, Robinson worked with the department’s Aquatic Division and Tankproof, a non-profit that provides free swim lessons in the Austin area.

The announcement from Parks and Rec says Robinson learned about the importance of water safety early in life after nearly drowning when he was five.

According to Parks and Rec, drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages one to four-years-old and a leading cause for older children and adults. Nine children have drowned in Texas already this year.

Former UT Football star Bijan Robinson, middle. (Courtesy: Austin Parks and Recreation)

Registration for City of Austin swim lessons and swim teams opens on Monday, April 3 at 8 a.m. for Austin residents and Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. for non-residents.

The city is currently hiring lifeguards. Lifeguards earn $20 an hour and do not have to pay for training or uniforms.

You can apply online or attend an in-person hiring event on either of these dates:

March 23: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Conley Guerrero Senior Center, 808 Nile St.

April 12: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Dr.

The city says you should bring your ID and social security card to make the process go faster.