Bicyclist killed in southeast Austin crash identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old bicyclist was killed after a crash in southeast Austin last week, according to the Austin Police Department.

It happened on Wednesday in the 5500 block of East Ben White Boulevard around 10:28 p.m., police say. That’s near Alvin Devane Boulevard.

Initial findings show a bike-rider was traveling eastbound in the center lane of traffic, police say. Because of poor lighting and lack of reflectors on the bike, a 2013 Nissan Rogue rear ended him.

31-year-old Elias Jurado was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

The Nissan’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. No charged are expected at this time, according to APD.

Exactly two minutes earlier on the same night, another bicyclist was killed in a crash in the 13700 block of Research Boulevard, police say. It happened near Lake Creek Parkway.

Both crashes are open investigations. Anyone with information on either one can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424.