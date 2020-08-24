Bicyclist killed in southeast Austin crash identified; 1 driver left the scene

A bicyclist died after it was hit by a car on SH 71 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and US 183 Monday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bicyclist killed after a crash with multiple vehicles in southeast Austin in early August has been identified.

On August 3 around 5:50 a.m., police responded to reports of a body in the 1500 block of State Highway 71, just east of the U.S. Highway 183 interchange, near Brandt Drive. Police found 41-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez with obvious trauma. The bicycle he was riding was found near the scene, police say.

According to the initial police investigation, Rodriguez was hit by multiple vehicles. While two drivers stayed at the scene, police say the driver of the first vehicle to hit Rodriguez didn’t stay. Police have concluded that the drivers who remained at the scene were not part of the initial collision.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 51st fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 56 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 46 traffic fatalities.