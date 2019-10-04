Bicyclist killed after being hit by pickup truck trailer in Granite Shoals

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a trailer being towed by a pickup truck.

According to a press release from the Granite Shoals Police Department, the 66-year-old victim was traveling east on the edge of Farm to Market Road 1431. He was then hit by a portion of a passing trailer, thrown under it and finally fell into a ditch.

The driver of the pickup truck saw the bicyclist go down and immediately pulled into the nearby driveway of the Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Station and got help. Medics began CPR, but soon stopped since the victim’s injuries were too severe. He was declared dead at the scene.

“This is a tragic crash that highlights the dangers for bicyclists and pedestrians that attempt to ride or walk on FM 1431,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears. “I urge pedestrians and bicyclists alike to always maintain vigilance to the dangers of walking or riding on FM 1431 as there are limited or no shoulders west of Wirtz Dam Road to Highland Haven.”

No criminal charges were filed against the driver of the pickup truck.